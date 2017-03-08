CHP Recommends Charges Against 106 For June Brawl Outside California Capitol

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than 100 people could face charges in a brawl at a planned rally at the state Capitol.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office confirmed it has received investigative reports and materials from the California Highway Patrol regarding potential charges against people involved in the June 2016 clash.

The CHP is recommending 106 individuals face charges, including 514 misdemeanors and 68 felonies. The charges range from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon.

The district attorney’s office is reviewing the request and will make the final decision on charges.

The charges took more than eight months as the CHP sorted through video and witness statements from many at the scene.

“When we have complex cases like this, it takes a long time,” said CHP spokesman Lucas Ehlers. “But we wanted to do it right. And we feel that’s certainly been done in this case; that the district attorney has a thorough investigation to review.”

Complicating the case were people who didn’t want to be identified on both sides of the clash.

“That makes a complicated case that much harder to deal with,” he said.

Ten people were wounded when a white nationalist group and counter-protesters clashed at a planned rally at the California Capitol on June 26.

The counter-protesters from the anti-fascist group By Any Means Necessary was able to stop a planned demonstration by the Traditionalist Worker Party at the Capitol.

More than 100 officers were staged around the state Capitol at 8 a.m. that day in anticipation of the TWP’s demonstration. Counter-protesters with BAMN arrived a few hours later.