Dallas Releasing Tony Romo On Thursday

March 8, 2017 11:37 AM
Tony Romo’s reign as a Dallas Cowboy is coming to a close.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys quarterback will be released on Thursday, allowing him to sign with another team.

There is speculation that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in signing Romo.

Romo signed with the Cowboys in 2003 and leads the Cowboys in passing yards and touchdowns

 

