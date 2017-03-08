Dallas Releasing Tony Romo On Thursday

Tony Romo’s reign as a Dallas Cowboy is coming to a close.
According to ESPN, the Cowboys quarterback will be released on Thursday, allowing him to sign with another team.
BREAKING: Cowboys have informed Tony Romo that he will be released on Thursday.
There is speculation that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in signing Romo.
Romo signed with the Cowboys in 2003 and leads the Cowboys in passing yards and touchdowns