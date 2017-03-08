Despite Rain, Salmon Season Still Left Reeling By California’s Drought

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Despite the deluge of water from this wet season’s rains, the forecast still looks bleak when it comes to the salmon season. The reason being effects from the drought from years before.
The adult fish we will see returning this year spawned three years ago at that time we were still in a deep drought and water conditions were not ideal. We had a lack of water and the water temperature was very warm.
In fact the situation was so bad that the state actually had to transport fish from hatcheries to the Bay Area. These are some of the few fish expected to swim back this season.
The lack of salmon is likely going to drive up the fish price shortly. That being said, the forecast looks good for years down the road as this wet season’s rains should help the salmon population in the future.