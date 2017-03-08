Flood Evacuations Delay Sexually Violent Predator Placement In Marysville

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A Monterey County judge has issued a hold on moving a violent sexual predator into a Marysville home, due to recent flood evacuations.
Eldridge Chaney Jr. has no ties to Yuba County, it would be his new home after the judge’s previous decision. Flyers were left on doors surrounding the neighborhood warning Chaney would be moving in by the end of March.
But the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office announced that decision would be placed on hold due to concerns from recent flood evacuations. Much of the region had to be evacuated in the wake of problems with the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway, and areas closer to rivers and creeks were subject to possible flooding during a wet start to 2017.
Another hearing is planned at 9 a.m. on April 26 at the Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas.