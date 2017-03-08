HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk NFL Free Agency, Dirk Nowitzki’s career milestone, and preview Kings vs Spurs for Morning Brew. Then, the gang talk about the relationship between Dirk and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Finally, some NFL free agency news and NBA Hall of Fame conversation.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about fan heckling in professional sports and where to draw the line. Then, the discuss the reports of Ty Lawson violating his probationb before NFL writer for Yahoo’s Shutdown Corner, Frank Schwab, joins The Drive to talk NFL free agency.
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the NFL Combine and the questions some of the players get asked in the interview process. Then, an update on Rudy Gay’s injury from San Antonio plus a re-draft of the 2016 NBA Draft.
