VOTE: Are you giving up on dieting? WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

“How am I Going to Interrupt, If I’m Not Listening”: The Lo-Down – 3/8

March 8, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: MLB, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, Sam Amick, San Francisco 49ers, The Lo-Down

Hour 1 

635186414 How am I Going to Interrupt, If Im Not Listening: The Lo Down 3/8

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about some of the NFL Off Season moves that are being made with the Cowboys  rumored to be releasing Tony Romo, and Tyrod Taylor restructuring his contract to stay with the Bills.  Next, the guys talked about Dirk getting to the 30,000 point mark in the NBA. The guys finished up the hour talking about Russell Westbrook’s 58 point win in a loss to the Trail Blazers last night.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

gettyimages 647490334 How am I Going to Interrupt, If Im Not Listening: The Lo Down 3/8

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the 49ers signing, and then got in to “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, on the show the guys went over how would be on their International All-Time NBA Team. The guys also talked about La’Var Ball and Charles Barkley’s comments about each other.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

gettyimages 630847298 How am I Going to Interrupt, If Im Not Listening: The Lo Down 3/8

(Photo by Jackson Laizure)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys for his weekly segment to talk all things NBA.  Next, the guys talked about Joe Mixon’s combine, and if his stock has risen.  They ended the show recapping the NFL moves that have been made so far in the off season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast HERE

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia