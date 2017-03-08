Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about some of the NFL Off Season moves that are being made with the Cowboys rumored to be releasing Tony Romo, and Tyrod Taylor restructuring his contract to stay with the Bills. Next, the guys talked about Dirk getting to the 30,000 point mark in the NBA. The guys finished up the hour talking about Russell Westbrook’s 58 point win in a loss to the Trail Blazers last night. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the 49ers signing, and then got in to “Three The Hard Way.” Next, on the show the guys went over how would be on their International All-Time NBA Team. The guys also talked about La’Var Ball and Charles Barkley’s comments about each other. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys for his weekly segment to talk all things NBA. Next, the guys talked about Joe Mixon’s combine, and if his stock has risen. They ended the show recapping the NFL moves that have been made so far in the off season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

