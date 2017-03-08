Marquise Goodwin Agrees To Contract With 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been busy at the beginning of the free agency period, first by getting WR Pierre Garçon and QB Brian Hoyer to agree to contracts, and now by acquiring speedster WR Marquise Goodwin.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers and Goodwin agreed to terms on Wednesday.
Goodwin, 26, spent his first first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, putting up 49 receptions for 780 yards and 6 touchdowns in just 10 starts. His biggest asset is his speed – in the NFL combine, he ran a 4.27 40-yard dash, eventually being drafted by the Bills in the third round.
The wideout also spent time on the Team USA track and field team last summer for the Olympic games in Rio as a long jumper.
The 49ers aren’t done shopping, as they have the most depleted roster in the league still. Stay tuned for more breaking news and free agent signings.