San Francisco 49ers To Sign Pierre Garçon

March 8, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: 49ers, football, Pierre Garçon, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are planning on signing Washington free agent Pierre Garçon.

 of ESPN broke the news on Twitter. 

Last year with the Washington Redskins Garçon totaled 79 receptions for 1041 yards and three touchdowns.

The free agency signing period opens on Thursday, so the deal can’t be made official until then.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia