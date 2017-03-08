San Francisco 49ers To Sign Pierre Garçon

The San Francisco 49ers are planning on signing Washington free agent Pierre Garçon.
Chris Mortensen of ESPN broke the news on Twitter.
Last year with the Washington Redskins Garçon totaled 79 receptions for 1041 yards and three touchdowns.
The free agency signing period opens on Thursday, so the deal can’t be made official until then.
When Pierre Garcon finalizes deal with 49ers, as expected, league sources believe he will make $16 million in first year.—
Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 08, 2017