Source: 49ers Agree To Contract With QB Brian Hoyer

March 8, 2017 12:23 PM
The San Francisco 49ers are finally set to have a quarterback on the roster. Plus, he has a history with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted the 49ers have agreed to sign Brian Hoyer, who spent the past season as a part of the Chicago Bears roster.

Hoyer, 31, only played in just six games for the Bears last season in a backup role to Jay Cutler. He averaged 240 yards per game and totaled six touchdowns with no interceptions.

His sole season as the primary starter was in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns. He went 7-6 in 14 games with 3,326 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator for the Browns that year, will reunite with Hoyer in San Francisco.

Hoyer is expected to be a stopgap for the 49ers next season as they continue to search for their long-term QB solution.

 

