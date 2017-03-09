WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

California Proposes Ending Tampon Tax By Increasing Hard Liquor Tax

March 9, 2017 3:46 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Democratic California lawmakers on Thursday announced revised proposals to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from sales taxes after the governor vetoed the move last year.

Assemblywomen Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego and Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens announced a bill that would fund their proposed sales tax exemptions with increased taxes on hard liquor.

They proposed the exemptions last year without a way to replace the revenue that would be lost from the change. Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed the measures along with several other tax break bills.

“Tax breaks are the same as new spending,” he wrote in his veto message. “As such, they must be considered during budget deliberations so that all spending proposals are weighted against each other at the same time.”

California law exempts some necessities including food and prescription medicines from sales taxes. The assemblywomen say tampons, pads and diapers are also necessities that should not be taxed. Exempting diapers from sales taxes could save a young family as much as $100 annually, they said.

“Liquor is a choice and a luxury and female biology is not,” Garcia said during a news conference at the Capitol. “It’s time we tax liquor before ladies, booze before babies.”

Their bill, AB479, would increase taxes on hard liquor under 100 proof by $1.20 per gallon – which they say amounts to less than 2 cents per drink – and on liquor over 100 proof by $2.40 per gallon. The bill would levy the taxes on distributors and would not increase taxes on beer and wine.

To pass, the bill requires a two-thirds vote in the Legislature because it would increase taxes.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia