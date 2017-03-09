Detectives Looking To Identify Driver In Hit-And-Run That Killed Sacramento Man, 20

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the driver who hit and killed a young man in south Sacramento.
The incident happened back on Tuesday. Sacramento police say officers responded to Lemon Hill Avenue and Wilkinson Street a little after 7 p.m. and found a man lying in the roadway.
He was soon pronounced dead by medics.
Detectives believe the man, identified as 20-year-old Sacramento resident Carlos Dominguez-Becerra, was trying to cross Lemon Hill Avenue when he was struck by a car. He was walking in a marked crosswalk.
Several people saw the incident and described the suspect car as a silver SUV. Detectives believe the car could be a Toyota Highlander.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation that could help identify the driver is asked to call detectives at (916) 808-6030.