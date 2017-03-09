Entity Overseeing Proposed Las Vegas NFL Stadium To Meet

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The entity overseeing a proposed Las Vegas NFL stadium is set to meet for the first time since the Oakland Raiders told the league that they have found a new partner to finance the facility.
The stadium authority board will gather Thursday. It is expected to discuss the involvement of Bank of America in the project’s financing as well as any progress made in a proposed lease agreement.
The team had been seeking a new partner for the proposed $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium after casino magnate Sheldon Adelson withdrew a $650 million pledge last month.
Las Vegas hotel room tax revenues are slated to pay $750 million toward construction, while the Raiders would pay the remaining $500 million if three-quarters of the league’s owners approve a move.
