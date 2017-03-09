Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with the NFL Off Season and all of the moves that teams can officially make. This lead to a longer discussion about journalism in sports. Next, Jason Jones, KHTK Kings Insider/SacBee, to talk about the Kings loss last night in San Antonio. After that the guys learn of the Brock Osweiler trade to the Browns and what that means for the Texans and Browns.

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the Kings season, and all the crazy moves that have happened in the NFL so far today. The guys talked about Kirk Cousins wanting to get traded from the Washington Redskins. They also talked about Aldon Smith's latest run in with police, and what it means for his career in the NFL.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Levi Damien, Silver and Black Pride, joins the guys to talk about the Raiders Off Season. The guys then talked about the NFL some more and the differences between Tony Romo and Drew Brees. The guys ended the show talking about the Warriors loss last night, and ask if their is something wrong with them after Kevin Durant getting hurt.

