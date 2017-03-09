Malcolm Smith To Sign With The 49ers

March 9, 2017 11:35 AM
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith today.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted the deal, which can be finalized at 1:00pm this afternoon.

Smith started his career in 2011 with the Seattle Seahawks before becoming an Oakland Raider in 2015. Smith was also the 2013 Super Bowl MVP.

The deal is reportedly worth $26.5 million spanning five years with $13m guaranteed.

