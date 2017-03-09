Man Arrested For Sacramento House Fire That Left Him, Toddler Injured

March 9, 2017 12:13 PM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a house fire that left a toddler injured.

The fire happened on Tuesday at a home along the 2700 block of 29th Avenue. Sacramento Fire says their crews responded to the scene a little before 5 p.m. and found two residents, 26-year-old Oscar Mareno and a 2-year-old girl, injured.

Both were transported to the UC Davis Medical Center. Their injuries were minor.

Investigators later discovered that the fire was caused by fumes from a suspected butane honey oil production lab igniting.

Thursday, authorities announced that Mareno had been arrested. He is facing charges of recklessly causing a fire that caused injury, endangering the life of a child and attempting to produce a controlled substance.

