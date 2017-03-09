Once Conjoined Twins A Step Closer To Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The big day they’ve been waiting for, the beloved Sandoval twins conjoined at birth are moving closer to home.

“Friends and Family we are officially being discharged from Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital to be transferred closer to home to finish recovery and physical therapy,” the twins parent’s said in a Facebook post.

It’s a major milestone for Erika and Eva Sandoval who are 2 in a half years old and already have been through a lifetime of doctor visits to become separated.

The twins, from Antelope, were born as one in August 2014, weighing about 5 pounds combined.

For more than two years they were attached from the waist down, but in December came the miracle surgery.

It took a team of 50 doctors and more than 17 hours to separate the twins and it was a major success.

Up until Eva and Erika, their team only had one recent separation case in the United States, such as the twin’s, to refer to.

The family Facebook Live’d their emotional goodbye to the staff at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, the place they became two in December.

For three months they grew stronger and well enough to take on their next adventure.

Surrounded by family, friends, and staff they packed up and shipped out saying their blessed farewells.

“See you later!” Eva said.