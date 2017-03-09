Sacramento Republic FC To Play Home Games At Papa Murphy’s Park

On Thursday, Sacramento Republic FC announced a multi-year sponsorship deal to rename Bonney Field to Papa Murphy’s Park.
Republic FC President and Co-Founder Warren Smith said: “We are thrilled to partner with Papa Murphy’s, a brand that is synonymous with families, quality and community. Just as soccer and pizza gather people together, so does Papa Murphy’s Park. Our home pitch has always been an intimidating place for opponents and that will continue under the banner of Papa Murphy’s.”
The 11,500 seat stadium at the Cal Expo opened in 2014 as Bonney Field and has been the home to the Republic since it opened.