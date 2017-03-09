Suspended Raider Aldon Smith Detained In SF

March 9, 2017 12:21 PM
Aldon Smith was involved in a police accident and detained in San Francisco Thursday morning.

According to KTVU, Smith, 27, was riding in the passenger seat of a car when the vehicle collided with a police cruiser near police headquarters.

Two police officers were taken to San Francisco General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One passenger the vehicle held was arrested for public intoxication. Smith was detained for questioning but not charged.

Smith is technically a Raider, but has played less than 20 games in the last three seasons.

His suspension has yet to be lifted, and it is unclear as to whether or not this accident will play a part in the NFL’s ruling.

