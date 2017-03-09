The Latest: Blocking TE Paulsen To Join 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a deal with free-agent tight end Logan Paulsen.
A person familiar with the contract says Paulsen will join the 49ers officially Thursday after 4 p.m. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. CSN Bay Area first reported the deal.
Paulsen is more of a blocking tight end who has 82 career catches in six seasons with Washington and Chicago. He has ties to new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, having spent four years in Washington when Shanahan was offensive coordinator.
The 49ers agreed to deals on Wednesday with quarterback Brian Hoyer and Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a second person familiar with the deals said on condition of anonymity because they also had not been signed.
– Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California.
