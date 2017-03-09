The Right Move; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/9

Hour 1

Its a big day in the NFL, with free agency officially beginning today. Hear Doug and Grant discuss the free agents signings around the league and who they feel made some good moves. Plus Coach Joerger of the Sacramento Kings joined the show and broke down how he is seeing positive signs even thought the team is on a losing streak.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-120.mp3

Hour 2

With NFL Free Agent the marquee topic of the day, former scout and analyst Chris Landry joined Doug and Grant to break down all the moves on the day so far. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM PT only on Sports 1140 KHTK

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-218.mp3

Hour 3

In hour three Kings guard Garrett Temple joined Doug and Grant and spoke about how he feels health wise since returning from injury, plus his thoughts on the young players he has begun to mentor on the team. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-319.mp3

Hour 4

Las Vegas Review and Journal reporter Ed Graney joined the fellas in hour four to set the scene in Las Vegas and how they are going about trying to obtain the Raiders as their NFL team. Plus, listeners chime in to talk about the new look Kings during their losing streak.