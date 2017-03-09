The Right Move; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/9

March 9, 2017 7:11 PM
Filed Under: Aldon Smith, Dave Joerger, Garrett Temple, NFL Free Agency, Sacramento Kings, Skal Labissiere

Hour 1 

gettyimages 635435356 The Right Move; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/9

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Its a big day in the NFL, with free agency officially beginning today. Hear Doug and Grant discuss the free agents signings around the league and who they feel made some good moves. Plus Coach Joerger of the Sacramento Kings joined the show and broke down how he is seeing positive signs even thought the team is on a losing streak.

Listen to hour one here:

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 613633508 The Right Move; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/9

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

With NFL Free Agent the marquee topic of the day, former scout and analyst Chris Landry joined Doug and Grant to break down all the moves on the day so far.  That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM PT only on Sports 1140 KHTK

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

gettyimages 649838546 The Right Move; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/9

(Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)

In hour three Kings guard Garrett Temple joined Doug and Grant and spoke about how he feels health wise since returning from injury, plus his thoughts on the young players he has begun to mentor on the team. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour three here: 

 

Hour 4lasvegasatnight The Right Move; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/9

Las Vegas Review and Journal reporter Ed Graney joined the fellas in hour four to set the scene in Las Vegas and how they are going about trying to obtain the Raiders as their NFL team. Plus, listeners chime in to talk about the new look Kings during their losing streak.

Listen to hour four here: 

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia