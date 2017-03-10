2 People Dead After House Fire In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Firefighters say two people have died following an early-morning house fire in Stockton.
The scene is near West Vine and Madison streets. Flames broke out a home in the area around 4 a.m. Friday.
One person was found dead inside the home next to a window. Another person was taken to the hospital but later died.
Neighbors say they woke up to the horrifying sight after hearing the screams for help.
“It was horrible. I woke up to the screaming of [someone] asking for help,” said neighbor Waleska Gonzales. “I wasn’t expecting when I lifted up the curtain to see the house up in flames.”
Firefighters managed to contain the flames to the one home.
No information about the victims have been released. There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.