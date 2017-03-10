A’s Manager Bob Melvin Departs Arizona For Personal Matter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has left spring training to tend to a personal matter.
A timetable for Melvin’s return to Arizona was unclear, the club said Friday. Bench coach Mark Kotsay will manage the A’s during Melvin’s absence.
The 55-year-old Melvin is beginning his fifth season managing Oakland after previous managerial stints with Seattle and Arizona.
