A’s Manager Bob Melvin Departs Arizona For Personal Matter

March 10, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: athletics, Baseball, Bob Melvin, Oakland, Oakland Athletics, Spring Training

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has left spring training to tend to a personal matter.

A timetable for Melvin’s return to Arizona was unclear, the club said Friday. Bench coach Mark Kotsay will manage the A’s during Melvin’s absence.

The 55-year-old Melvin is beginning his fifth season managing Oakland after previous managerial stints with Seattle and Arizona.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia