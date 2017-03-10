Convicted Rapist Gets Prison For Cancer Scam, Sexual Assault Of Child

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A 50-year-old convicted rapist man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and lying about having cancer to bilk donors out of $150,000.
Joseph Anthony Caracciolo, of New York, previously admitted to traveling numerous times to New Jersey and Pennsylvania to have sex with the girl between June and August 2012. He also admitted he lied about having cancer in 2009 and asked his girlfriend’s parents to help pay for treatments.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2mKFarz ) he failed also to register as a sex offender as required by a 1993 rape conviction in Springfield, Massachusetts.
He pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2016.
U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb imposed the sentence Friday in Camden, and gave him a lifetime of supervised release.
