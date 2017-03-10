Former NFL Players Accuse The League Of Violating Prescription Drug Laws

Court filings were released stating the alleged discrepancies of the National Football League in prescription drug laws.
The Washington Post reports that multiple teams violated federal laws governing prescription drugs. The information came to light from lawyers of ex-players suing the league.
Reports say that they disregarded regulation from the Drug Enforcement Administration on how to store, track, transport and distribute controlled substances, and gave players powerful painkillers and anti-inflammatories in excessive numbers.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy calls these allegations “meritless” and says “the league and its clubs will continue to vigorously defend these claims.”
The court documents include testimonies from team and league medical personnel. You can read those testimonies and more information HERE.