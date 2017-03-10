HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate preview Kings vs Wizards tonight, talk Aldon Smith being detained, and the Houston Texans trading Brock Osweiler for Morning Brew. Then, the gang discuss the development of the Sacramento Kings young players. Finally, more on Aldon Smith’s detainment and uncomfortable interview afterward.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Nate discuss the Texans trading Brock Osweiler and a 2nd round draft pick to the Browns. Then, the duo discuss the phenomenal tweet and relationship between a kicker and holder in Seattle. Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive to talk NFL Free Agency, the NFL Combine, and upcoming NFL Draft.
HOUR 3:
USA Today’s Sam Amick joins Dave and Nate to talk all the latest in the NBA including the MVP race and much more. Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison spends some time on The Drive to preview tonight’s Kings vs Wizards game in Sacramento and to talk about the development of his younger teammates.
