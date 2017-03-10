WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

IHP: International Homeboys Production: The Lo-Down – 3/10

March 10, 2017 3:16 PM
Hour 1

gettyimages 49726531011 IHP: International Homeboys Production: The Lo Down 3/10

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the show talking about all the moves that have happened so far in the NFL Off Season.  Nate Lundy joined the show to talk about the Denver Broncos Off Season, and the chances that they get Tony Romo.  They also talked about The Redskins firing their General Manager, and if the team did it the right way.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high five during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 120-116.

(Photo By: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about some of the NFL signings so far, and then got into some NBA news.  This led to a discussion comparing Lebron James and Micheal Jordan as the greatest player of All-Time. Ken also gave us his Spring Training Baseball update, which was fun for almost everyone. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

479284267 IHP: International Homeboys Production: The Lo Down 3/10

(Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Candace Buckner, Wizards Beat Writer for the Washington Post, joins the guys to talk about the Wizards season so far before tonight’s game against the Kings.  Next, the guys talked about Aldon Smith’s run in with the law yesterday, and how is alcohol problem will affect his career. The guys ended the show talking about the NFL moves and what they think might happen this weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast HERE

