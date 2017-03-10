Man Arrested In Spencer Stone Stabbing Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man who stabbed hometown hero Spencer Stone pleaded guilty to attempted murder in court on Friday.
James Tran agreed to a nine-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to the charges of attempted murder and enhancements that he caused great bodily injured and used a deadly weapon.
The formal sentencing will happen on May 12.
According to the Sacramento Bee, Stone was in court and told a reporter he thinks his attacker should have gotten more time.
Stone was out with a group of friends in midtown Sacramento in October 2015 when surveillance video shows his group and another group getting into a fight.
Stone was stabbed multiple times and his attackers got away.
Tran was arrested a few weeks later.
Stone, along with childhood friends Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler, became internationally famous after they helped stop a gunman on a Paris-bound train in August 2015.