Police Shoot Man Chasing Kids At SoCal Sports Complex

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man reportedly chasing children around a Southern California sports complex was shot and killed by two police officers.
Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy tells The Orange County Register there were reports that the man was holding a bat and broken bottle before he was shot Thursday night.
The shooting occurred when the man ran up bleachers where there were parents.
The police chief says there were about 200 people present.
The 45-acre park has eight softball fields and seven soccer fields as well as batting cages and playgrounds.
