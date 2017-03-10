Schwarzenegger Reportedly Mulling Run For Senate In 2018

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Senator Arnold Schwarzenegger?
According to a report in Politico published on Thursday, the former California governor is considering a run for Congress in 2018.
Schwarzenegger, 69, has been keeping a high political profile as of late. Elected governor as a Republican in 2003, Schwarzenegger has nonetheless been highly critical of President Donald Trump and the current GOP agenda.
In several videos he’s been featured in since the election, Schwarzenegger has cast himself as a uniter and independent political voice willing to call out both Republicans and Democrats.
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is up for reelection in 2018. She’ll be 85-years-old in 2018 and is already the oldest serving senator. Still, Feinstein has signaled she intends to run for reelection.
Trump and Schwarzenegger have been engaged in a public feud in recent months, with the president mocking the ratings of “Celebrity Apprentice” – the show which Arnold took over hosting duties from Donald.
Schwarzenegger shot back at the president, writing “I wish you the best of luck and hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”
During the presidential campaign, Schwarzenegger threw his support behind Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Schwarzenegger has not commented about the possible Senate run.