Suspect Fires At Officers, Deputies After Chase That Started In Turlock

March 10, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) – A driver is in police custody following a pursuit with officers who tried to serve a search warrant in Turlock.

Investigators say they went to a home near Hawkeye Avenue and Quincy Road just before 8 p.m. Thursday and saw the person of interest leaving the area.

Officers followed the car into Merced County, where eventually the vehicle became disabled. That’s when investigators say gunshots were exchanged between the driver, officers and Merced County sheriff’s deputies.

That driver was hit and taken to a hospital. He’s expected to recover.

No officials were hurt in the incident.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia