Suspect Fires At Officers, Deputies After Chase That Started In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) – A driver is in police custody following a pursuit with officers who tried to serve a search warrant in Turlock.
Investigators say they went to a home near Hawkeye Avenue and Quincy Road just before 8 p.m. Thursday and saw the person of interest leaving the area.
Officers followed the car into Merced County, where eventually the vehicle became disabled. That’s when investigators say gunshots were exchanged between the driver, officers and Merced County sheriff’s deputies.
That driver was hit and taken to a hospital. He’s expected to recover.
No officials were hurt in the incident.
Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect.