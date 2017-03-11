Keep It Reel: ‘Kong: Skull Island’

By Marc Woodfork
“Kong: Skull Island” is a re-telling of the mythical large ape King Kong and his origin. This film brings a plethora of star power with it, including Sam Jackson, John Goodman, Tom Hiddleston, and Academy Award-winner Brie Larson. Let me start by saying, “Kong” is massively entertaining. There are moments of sheer terror mixed wonderfully with scenes of pure laughter. The reboot of this classic tale is fun and engaging. The first act is a bit muddled and slow but when the characters finally get to Skull Island, the intensity ramps up and never lets down.
The CGI work in the film is some of the best you’ll ever see. The CGI monsters in the film, by design or by mistake, upstage the human actors. They’re the most interesting characters. The script and story are nothing to brag about, and at times I found myself wondering why actors of this caliber would sign on.
This film is pure popcorn fluff. It’s loud, brash, exciting and the reason most audiences go the theater rather than stay home and watch Netflix. It feels like a film that should’ve opened during the summer months. If you’re into monster movies than this one can’t be missed. It works on all levels. Audiences will get exactly what you expect and want from this. Be sure to stick around through the credits.