Woman Drives Vehicle Through Sacramento County Jail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- At 5:30 AM on Saturday, Sacramento Police Department received a call to Sacramento County Jail for a vehicle that drove through the jail’s main lobby located on I street between 6th and 7th Street in Downtown Sacramento.
According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, A 32-year-old woman was taken into custody for felony vandalism and will be evaluated for driving under the influence.
The suspect told Sacramento County Sheriffs that she struck other buildings in downtown area. Upon checking the other buildings, they found no indication of any damages.
The incident resulted in cancellation of visitations to inmates at the Main Jail.