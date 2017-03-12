3 Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On I-5 In Los Angeles County

March 12, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: car crash, fatal, Fatal Crash

COMMERCE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County are investigating whether a crash that killed three people was caused by a motorist driving the wrong way on northbound Interstate 5.

The California Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday in Commerce.

The driver of one car and the driver and a passenger in the other died at the scene.

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours during the investigation.

The crash occurred as heavy fog blanketed greater Los Angeles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia