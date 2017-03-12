Bond Hearing Scheduled For Alleged White House Intruder

March 12, 2017 7:26 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California man charged with jumping the White House fence while carrying two cans of Mace is due back in court.

A bond hearing is scheduled Monday afternoon in federal court in Washington for 26-year-old Jonathan Tuan Tran of Milpitas, California.

He is charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to a Secret Service affidavit, security video shows Tran climbing a fence late Friday night and making his way to the White House’s South Portico entrance. According to the affidavit, Tran told the Secret Service officer who intercepted and arrested him that he was a friend of Trump and had an appointment.

President Donald Trump praised the Secret Service response and referred to Tran as a “troubled person.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

