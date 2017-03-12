One Hiker Dies After Falling From Trail On Mt. Baldy

March 12, 2017 9:08 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a hiker was killed and a second was injured after both fell off a trail on Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2mA4wWO) a male hiker died at the scene Saturday, a second was taken to a hospital.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s Deputy Oilvia Bozek says she believes the injured hiker was also a man. She didn’t know the extent of his injuries.

Experts say the Devil’s Backbone trail, which is 8 to 12 feet wide and completely exposed, can be dangerous even for experienced hikers.

The changing weather has attracted lots of hikers to Mt. Baldy, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

On Sunday, a man and a girl were injured by a falling boulder that knocked them off a trail.

