Victim Of Richmond Shooing Succumbs To Injuries

March 12, 2017 4:38 PM

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a man shot on a major Northern California freeway last week has died of his injuries.

The California Highway Patrol announced Sunday 24-year-old Demarcus Doss, of Pinole, had been in grave condition after he and a woman were shot on Interstate 80 during the evening commute Thursday.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2mzL3Wp) Doss died Friday in a hospital. The unnamed 24-year-old woman is in stable condition.

Elliot Johnson, of Richmond, and two 17-year-old boys were arrested shortly after the shooting near Richmond, about 12 miles north of San Francisco. CHP officials say one of the teenagers was the shooter.

It was the fourth shooting on an area freeway in the last two weeks.

Investigators believe many of those shootings were gang-related, with gunmen following their targets onto freeways where surveillance is lacking and a getaway is easy.

Information from: The East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

