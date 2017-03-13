California Joins Legal Challenge To Revised Trump Travel Ban

March 13, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, immigration, Xavier Becerra

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California is the latest state to join a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that California would sign on as a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the ban’s constitutionality.

Becerra said in a statement that the order despite being changed still represents an attack on people based on their religion or national origin.

Democratic attorneys general nationwide are trying to use the court system to thwart the executive branch’s travel order.

Trump’s revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

  1. Jerry Cason says:
    March 13, 2017 at 11:39 am

    libs in ca need to stopp using my money to fight my president,the same thing that happened to hillry will happen to then next time around

