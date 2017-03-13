Come For The Sports, Stay for the Gardening: The Lo-Down – 3/13

March 13, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

northwestern Come For The Sports, Stay for the Gardening: The Lo Down 3/13

Photo Credit: David Banks/Getty Images

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with the NCAA Brackets, and talk about the first NCAA Tournament games in Sacramento in 10 years. Next, the guys talked about NFL Free Agency, and ask what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do with Tony Romo. They also went over the Number Ones in the tournament and which ones are more likely to go home early.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

gettyimages 652326752 Come For The Sports, Stay for the Gardening: The Lo Down 3/13

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys spent some time talking about the Kings before tonight’s game against the Magic tonight.  They also spent some time talking about NBA teams resting players, and what is the right way to handle it as a team.  The guys also talked about the NBA and what to expect in the final part of the season right before the playoffs.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

678211 Come For The Sports, Stay for the Gardening: The Lo Down 3/13

(File Photo/Getty Images)

In the last hour of the Lo-Down the guys gave their best and worst from the Weekend.  They also gave some numbers about the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and what are the best ways to fill out your bracket.  The guys then spent some time talking about an article in the Washington Post about the NFL’s problem with prescription drug problem.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast HERE

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia