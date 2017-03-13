Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with the NCAA Brackets, and talk about the first NCAA Tournament games in Sacramento in 10 years. Next, the guys talked about NFL Free Agency, and ask what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do with Tony Romo. They also went over the Number Ones in the tournament and which ones are more likely to go home early. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Listen to hour one here:
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the guys spent some time talking about the Kings before tonight’s game against the Magic tonight. They also spent some time talking about NBA teams resting players, and what is the right way to handle it as a team. The guys also talked about the NBA and what to expect in the final part of the season right before the playoffs. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Listen to hour two here:
Hour 3
In the last hour of the Lo-Down the guys gave their best and worst from the Weekend. They also gave some numbers about the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and what are the best ways to fill out your bracket. The guys then spent some time talking about an article in the Washington Post about the NFL’s problem with prescription drug problem. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Listen to hour three here:
You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast HERE