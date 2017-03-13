Firefighter Hurt While Battling Fire At Home In Antelope

Social Venture Partners of Sacramento Fast PitchCongratulations top 3 winners - #1 Sac Library #2 Powerhouse Science Center and #3 YMCA! SVP Fast Pitch 2017 was at the Golden 1 Center on March 8th 10 nonprofits pitched for their chance to win over $30K in funding and in-kind support. Fast Pitch was an inspiring evening that brought together the Sacramento Region's most impact to the nonprofits Attendees VOTED to help decide the Audience Award winner! Nonprofits have a story to tell. Fast Pitch helps them tell it. Fast Pitch recruits 40 of Sacramento’s most distinguished business professionals to coach 20 nonprofits in how to tell their story in just three minutes. The pinnacle of Fast Pitch happens on March 8th at Golden 1 Center when 10 nonprofit finalists will compete to win over $40,000 in prize money and awards! Fast Pitch is an innovative model used by many SVPs worldwide for selecting and engaging with area non-profits. Our 20 semifinalist nonprofits work 2:1 with our incredible coaches to refine their elevator pitch and tell their story of community impact. After several sessions with mentors, Fast Pitch Contestant Organizations participate in the Fast Pitch event – presenting their refined Pitch to the Sacramento community, area investors, and event sponsors. Participating organizations compete to win funding and in-kind support, determined by event attendees, a judging panel, and our coaches.