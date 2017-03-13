Firefighter Hurt While Battling Fire At Home In Antelope

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – A firefighter was hurt while battling flames tearing through a home in Antelope Monday morning.
The scene was along the 8000 block of Firestone Way.
Metro Fire crews responded to the scene a little before 7:30 a.m. and found a home on fire.
A firefighter who was battling flames inside the home was hit by falling debris, Metro Fire says. The firefighter was able to walk out and is now being treated for minor injuries.
The fire has been contained.
Crews believe the fire started in the garage.