HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the NCAA National Tournament, preview Kings vs Magic, and share their opinions on resting players in the NBA for Morning Brew. Then, more on the NCAA Tournament and the seeding process, specifically with the UC Davis Aggies. Finally, more on the Spurs & Warriors rest fest.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate try to find a solution for the resting players problem in the NBA. Then, the debut of Threefer Madness, featuring March Madness, Spring Training, and the NBA Finals. Jim Les, head coach of the UC Davis Aggies men’s basketball team, joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the Aggies making the NCAA National Tournament.
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate preview tonight’s Kings vs Magic game and discuss its importance before a conversation about Ty Lawson and the potential end of his career due to legal issues. Then, a re-brew of 3 top moments from the show to wrap things up.
