Going Dancing; The Drive – 03/13/17

March 13, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: NCAA National Tournament, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, UC Davis Aggies

HOUR 1:

652252684 Going Dancing; The Drive 03/13/17

(Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the NCAA National Tournament, preview Kings vs Magic, and share their opinions on resting players in the NBA for Morning Brew.  Then, more on the NCAA Tournament and the seeding process, specifically with the UC Davis Aggies. Finally, more on the Spurs & Warriors rest fest.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

 

HOUR 2:

652212192 Going Dancing; The Drive 03/13/17

(Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate try to find a solution for the resting players problem in the NBA. Then, the debut of Threefer Madness, featuring March Madness, Spring Training, and the NBA Finals. Jim Les, head coach of the UC Davis Aggies men’s basketball team, joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the Aggies making the NCAA National Tournament.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jim Les interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

632948056 Going Dancing; The Drive 03/13/17

(Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate preview tonight’s Kings vs Magic game and discuss its importance before a conversation about Ty Lawson and the potential end of his career due to legal issues. Then, a re-brew of 3 top moments from the show to wrap things up.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia