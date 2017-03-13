Man Charged After Leading New Jersey Police On 30-Mile Chase

March 13, 2017 5:48 AM
Filed Under: arrested, CHARGED, police chase, pursuit

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man led New Jersey state troopers on a nearly 30-mile chase on the New Jersey Turnpike.

State police say 45-year-old Sean Orgel refused to stop when a trooper tried to pull him over for a traffic violation around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say Orgel led the trooper on a chase and was only stopped after police deployed spike sticks in Hamilton.

Orgel was charged with eluding and given other traffic summonses. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

