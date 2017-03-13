Police: Man Attacked Restaurant Employee With Pipe, Said ‘Get Out Of America’

March 13, 2017 8:56 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested an Oregon man accused of attacking a restaurant employee with a pipe while calling the worker a terrorist and telling him to go back to his country.

Court documents say Jason Kendall told an arresting officer he entered the Middle Eastern restaurant in Salem last week after seeing a woman who he thought was being held as a slave because of the style of blouse she was wearing.

The affidavit says Kendall was asked to leave, but he returned minutes later yelling, “Get out of America!” He’s accused of throwing a plastic object at the employee and hitting him with a pipe.

The affidavit says the arresting officer felt a small bump on the worker’s head.

Police say Kendall told them he acted in self-defense. He’s expected to be arraigned Friday on charges of assault and intimidation.

His court-appointed attorney, Julia Ann Hyde, didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia