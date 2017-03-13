Teen Killed In Crash On I-5 In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating a crash in Stockton that claimed the life of a teenager.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Officials say that a vehicle was headed southbound on Interstate 5 toward Hammer Lane when the car began to drift.
After drifting off the west edge of the road, the car soon crashed into a tree.
A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. California Highway Patrol has not released the identity of either person.
At this time, authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.