Teen Killed In Crash On I-5 In Stockton

March 13, 2017 6:43 AM
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating a crash in Stockton that claimed the life of a teenager.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Officials say that a vehicle was headed southbound on Interstate 5 toward Hammer Lane when the car began to drift.

After drifting off the west edge of the road, the car soon crashed into a tree.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. California Highway Patrol has not released the identity of either person.

At this time, authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

