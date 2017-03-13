Vallejo Police Launch Inquiry After Recording Of Beating Surfaces

March 13, 2017 11:12 PM
Filed Under: Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) – The police chief in Vallejo said Monday that he ordered an investigation into the use of force by an officer seen punching and hitting a man with a flashlight in a video that spread online and drew outrage.

Chief Andrew Bidou said that once the internal affairs division completes its inquiry, he will review it and decide how to proceed. He asked for patience as the investigation plays out.

“We are aware of the attention this particular incident has gained and therefore I have ordered a full and complete investigation,” he said in a statement.

The confrontation happened Friday afternoon at a gas station after police were called about a man acting erratically, threatening people and simulating a gun with his fingers, the department said.

Footage of the confrontation shows the officer punching the man and then hitting him with his flashlight after a second officer arrives to help subdue him.

One officer was injured. The man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and being under the influence. His condition was not available Monday.

Police said the officer will remain on leave during the investigation and that officers should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia