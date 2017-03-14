Behind The Song: Florida Georgia Line- “May We All”

By Radio.com Staff

‘Behind the Song’ gives fans an inside look into some of the best songs by this year’s ACM Awards nominees. Here, Florida Georgia Line — nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, Album of the Year (for ‘Dig Your Roots’), Single of the Year (for ‘H.O.L.Y.’) and Vocal Event of the Year (for their collaboration with Tim McGraw, ‘May We All’) — talk about ‘May We All.’

“If [2014’s] ‘Dirt’ and [2012’s] ‘Round Here’ had a musical baby, it’d probably be ‘May We All,’” Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley jokes. “It’s a good anthem, it’s a deep song, it makes you think, it’s got a little spiritual element as well. It just kind of hits you in the heart a little bit.

The song gave the duo the chance to work with one of their idols: Tim McGraw. “Working with Tim on that song is a dream come true for both of us,” Kelley says. “He’s someone who we’ve always looked up to. Tim is the man. He’s a legend in his own right.”

Besides getting in the studio with McGraw, they were eager to get in front of the camera with him as well. “[He’s] an amazing actor. So when it came time to shoot the video, we wanted to take advantage of the fact that he’s had a lot of success with acting, it’s something that we wanted to get into. So, why not dream a little and do something different for our fans’ sake, we’re always trying to keep it fresh, and give them new looks of what we can do. Our fans are so good about accepting us and letting us take chances, and dream a little bit. It’s a cool place to be.”

Watch the ACM Awards on CBS on Sunday April 2 at 8 pm ET/7 CT.