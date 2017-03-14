Central California Mother Who Left Baby In Bathtub While Having Sex Pleads No Contest

March 14, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (AP) — A Northern California mother who left a 10-month-old baby unsupervised in a hotel bathtub while she had sex in another room has entered a plea.

The East Bay Times reports that 21-year-old Mindy Trinh on Monday pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment. She could get up to one year in jail when she is sentenced in May.

Prosecutors say the Fresno mother was staying at a Comfort Suites in South San Francisco on Sept. 3 when she left her 10-month-old and 3-year-old children unsupervised in a bathtub while she had sex in another room. At some point, the 3-year-old called out to Trinh and the 10-month-old was found unconscious in the water.

The baby was resuscitated.

