Get Ready, Get Set, Go; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/14

Hour 1
The Sacramento Kings ended their losing streak with a win over the Orlando Magic Monday. Hear Doug and Grant breakdown the game and how why they believe the Kings were able to get the win.
Hour 2
Doug and Grant discuss the upcoming NCAA tournament in hour two of the show and give their thoughts on if and how LaVarr Ball, father of the Lonzo Ball may be hurting his sons draft stock. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.
Hour 3
In hour three CBS NFL reporter and Insider Jason LaCanfora joined the show to break down the latest moves around the league. Everything from the latest around the stadium and move of the Oakland Raiders in Las Vegas, why he thinks Tony Romo will still not be in Dallas next year, along with how he thinks the 49ers still need a roster full more players.
Hour 4
NBA TV analyst Brian Geltzeiler joined the fellas in hour four and touched on the NBA forecast coming down the stretch. Listen to Brian discuss the Spurs final run without LaMarcus Aldridge, how he believes the Utah Jazz are a dangerous team to play moving forward along with why he feels the Kings made the best move for the future of the franchise.
