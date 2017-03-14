  Play The College Basketball Bracket Challenge For A Chance To Win

Get Ready, Get Set, Go; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/14

March 14, 2017 7:20 PM
Filed Under: Lonzo Ball, NBA, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL, Sacramento Kings, Skal Labissiere, UCAL

Hour 1 

gettyimages 653100686 Get Ready, Get Set, Go; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/14

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings ended their losing streak with a win over the Orlando Magic Monday. Hear Doug and Grant breakdown the game and how why they believe the Kings were able to get the win.

Listen to hour one here:

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 647490334 Get Ready, Get Set, Go; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/14

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Doug and Grant discuss the upcoming NCAA tournament in hour two of the show and give their thoughts on if and how LaVarr Ball, father of the Lonzo Ball may be hurting his sons draft stock. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis walks past fans holding Raiders signs as he arrives at a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV on April 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis told the committee he is willing to spend USD 500 million as part of a deal to move the team to Las Vegas if a proposed USD 1.3 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is built by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp. and real estate agency Majestic Realty, possibly on a vacant 42-acre lot a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip recently purchased by UNLV.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In hour three CBS NFL reporter and Insider Jason LaCanfora joined the show to break down the latest moves around the league. Everything from the latest around the stadium and move of the Oakland Raiders in Las Vegas, why he thinks Tony Romo will still not be in Dallas next year, along with how he thinks the 49ers still need a roster full more players.

 

Listen to hour three here: 

Hour 4

gettyimages 648093348 Get Ready, Get Set, Go; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/14

(Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA TV analyst Brian Geltzeiler joined the fellas in hour four and touched on the NBA forecast coming down the stretch. Listen to Brian discuss the Spurs final run without LaMarcus Aldridge, how he believes the Utah Jazz are a dangerous team to play moving forward along with why he feels the Kings made the best move for the future of the franchise.

Listen to hour four here:

