Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings breaking their 8 game losing streak, and what the future of the team looks like. Next, the guys spent some time talking about the NBA with the Spurs and Warriors tied at the top of the Western Conference. They also talked about the rest of the Western Conference Playoff picture, and what’s going to happen in the postseason. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-125.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about Vince Carter’s big game last night at the age of 40. Then the guys got in to “Three The Hard Way.” Next, the guys talked about some of the moves being made in the NFL Off Season with the Raiders signing Wide Receiver Corarrelle Patterson, and Eddie Lacy signing with the Seahawks. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-223.mp3

Hour 3

In the Final hour of the Lo-Down UC Davis Head Coach, Jim Les, joins the show to talk about his team’s season so far, and their game in Dayton against North Carolina Central in the First Four tomorrow night. Next, the guys talked about their brackets, and what they want to see in the tournament. At the end of the show the guys took some time talking about Demarcus Cousins in New Orleans, and how come the team doesn’t seem to be improving. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-324.mp3

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast HERE