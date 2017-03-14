VOTE NOW: Should California Teachers Have To Pay State Income Tax? | WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions   Play The College Basketball Bracket Challenge For A Chance To Win

Man Who Forced Teen Daughter Into Prostitution Gets 30-Year Sentence

March 14, 2017 3:52 PM

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) – A Houston-area man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for forcing his teenage daughter to work as a prostitute.

The Harris County district attorney’s office says a 46-year-old resident of Baytown was sentenced Monday after earlier pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution.

Authorities say the man took his daughter to truck stops to offer sex in exchange for money that he then took from her.

The girl, who was 16 at the time, told investigators she would have multiple customers in a night.

Authorities say the father also placed an online ad featuring his daughter as an escort.

He was first arrested in June 2015.

The Associated Press is not naming the man because it could identify his daughter, a sex-crime victim.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia