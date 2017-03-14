WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Six Dead In New York’s Windstorm

March 14, 2017 4:57 AM
fatal, New York, WINDSTORM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say last week’s windstorm in western New York resulted in six deaths, all of them occurring in the storm’s aftermath.

Officials in Monroe County, which includes the city of Rochester, say there were no deaths or serious injuries during the violent weather that struck the region last Wednesday. Winds gusting to 70 mph to 80 mph knocked over trees and toppled utility poles and power lines across a 10-county region.

The county medical examiner’s office says three of the deaths were related to falls, two others occurred during a fire at a suburban Rochester home being powered by a generator and the final death was from a motor vehicle accident.

More than half of the 200,000-plus power outages from the storm were in the Rochester area, where 3,000 RG&E customers remain with electricity Tuesday morning.

